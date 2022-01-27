It’s sweet how TV stars Patrick Duffy (“Dallas”) and Linda Purl (“Happy Days”) gush over one another.

The couple appeared on “This Morning” early Thursday and discussed how their romantic relationship blossomed after a 2020 group chat.

“It’s a COVID romance. We didn’t sit in the same room for almost four months but we spoke to each other every day,” said Duffy, 72. “We kept texting, and texting became FaceTime for two and a half months. Plus, we Zoomed every night for two or three hours. We didn’t have that thing after the third dinner, ‘Do I kiss? Do I take her to my house?'”

Purl, 66, added how Duffy confessed his feelings during one specific Zoom date night, “As we were about to do the ‘end meeting’, Patrick says, ‘See you tomorrow love you.'”

Said Duffy, “The next day we Zoomed it was like…’Hi.’ I jumped in my car and drove 23 hours to her doorstep and we’ve never been apart.”

The actress who played Ashley Pfister on season 10 of “Happy Days”, confessed, “I don’t think it would have happened otherwise because in our normal lives pre-pandemic we wouldn’t have had three hours to Zoom, but we did.”

Duffy, who described Purl as “the most beautiful thing in the world,” admitted, “I wasn’t looking for (love) but it found me.”

The two began dating in July 2020. They are about to hit the road together next month in a nationwide tour, starring in the new production of the classic Broadway thriller “Catch Me If You Can”.

In November 2020, Duffy opened up about how he “never thought I’d feel this way again” after the passing of his late wife Carlyn Rosser, who succumbed to cancer in 2017.