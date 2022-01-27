Teresa Giudice is at peace with her past troubles with the law.

This week, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star appeared on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show and was asked whether she is bothered by people bringing up her jailtime whenever another Housewife faces legal trouble.

“No, I’m so past it now,” Giudice admitted. “I’m fine with saying I went to jail, because I’m good with it now. Remember, Andy, I didn’t want to say the word before?”

She continued later, “It bothered me for a long time, because I know in my heart I was not supposed to go there, and I know I only went because I’m in the public eye. I’ll shout it out to the world.”

Giudice went to prison in January 2015 after entering a guilty plea, along with her ex-husband Joe, related to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and more. She was released early in December 2015.

“I have nothing to hide. I did my time already,” she said.

Recently, Erika Jayne of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” returned a pair of $750,000 diamond earrings that were gifted to her by estranged husband Tom Girardi, allegedly using money he stole from client funds.

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah, meanwhile, has faced her own legal troubles, being indicted in March 2021 for her alleged role in a telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of victims.

Also on the show, Cohen asked Giudice if she thinks she and Joe would still be married if she had never appeared on “RHONJ”.

“I think I would have never went to jail,” she said. “I don’t know. Maybe.”

She added, “I was the best wife ever.”

Finally, given Giudice’s love of yoga, Cohen wondered if she ever considered opening her own yoga studio.

She explained that she was “nervous” about the idea because she is in the public eye, especially because it might leave her more open to lawsuits if something ever went wrong.

Instead, she said she would consider creating a yoga tape for people to use at home: “Hopefully, I would be protected, and somebody can’t sue me with a video, but nowadays anybody can sue over anything.”