Isla Fisher came to Josh Gad’s rescue as the pair filmed their new series “Wolf Like Me” in Australia.

The pair were chatting to “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” when Gad admitted it was lucky Fisher was there, as crazy winds almost blew him off the edge of a cliff.

He shared: “We did have some of the most intense winds that I’ve ever experienced in my life.

“Isla and I were up on top of a cliff and she had to stabilize me, which is a lot.”

READ MORE: Josh Gad Shares Video That Bob Saget Sent His Daughter, ‘Hard To Watch Through Tears’

The winds in the Aussie outback almost took @joshgad OUT! 🌅

Luckily #IslaFisher was there to save the day 🤣

Hear the whole interview HERE 👉🏼 https://t.co/7DvwBl83Ec#JoshGad #WolfLikeMe #KJshow pic.twitter.com/GhSPqCpn96 — Kyle and Jackie O (@kyleandjackieo) January 26, 2022

According to the Daily Mail, the hosts then questioned Fisher as to whether she saved Gad’s life, to which she replied: “It was very windy that day but we got so lucky.”

Gad’s comments come after he gushed about working with Fisher in an interview with SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up”.

“Isla and I probably did not stop laughing more than for 10 seconds at a [time.] It was to the point that the director had to pull us aside and be like, ‘I’ve gotta make my day. You have to stop,’” he said.

READ MORE: ‘Wolf Like Me’ Trailer: Josh Gad And Isla Fisher Have Some Baggage In New Drama Series

The reason for their laughter, he explained, was “because we’re such idiots and the nature of some of the material was heavy, it was heavy. And so it was basically us and this brilliant young actress named Ariel who played my daughter and the three of us. And so it was just non-stop.”