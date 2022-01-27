Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer still have set a date to tie the knot.

This weekend, the “Spencer” star sits down for an interview on “CBS Sunday Morning”, and is asked about her wedding plans.

READ MORE: Kristen Stewart Is ‘Thankful’ That She And Fiancée Dylan Meyer Got To Have An Engagement Party

"I think it'll happen when it's supposed to happen." Actress Kristen Stewart is not referring to the Oscar buzz around her performance as Princess Diana in the movie "Spencer." She's talking about getting married to her fiancée Dylan Meyer. More with @thattracysmith, Sunday pic.twitter.com/15sLayFd81 — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) January 27, 2022

“Like, yeah, it’ll happen when it’s supposed to happen,” Stewart says. “But I also don’t want to be engaged for, like, five years. Like, we want to do it, you know what I mean?”

“Sooner rather than later?” interviewer Tracy Smith asks.

“Yeah,” Stewart tells her.

The actress announced her engagement to Meyer in November.

READ MORE: Kristen Stewart Reveals She Became Totally Starstruck When Meeting Neve Campbell

Also in the interview, Stewart talks about playing the late Princess Diana in “Spencer” and why the film has connected with audiences.

“I think it’s Diana. It’s probably not. It’s our view of her,” she says. “It’s our love for her. And, when I watched the movie, I couldn’t stop crying. I just couldn’t, like, I just, because at the end it kind of, it has this sort of lighter note. But I feel the loss of her so intently, so often.”