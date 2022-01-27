Tracee Ellis Ross is the latest celebrity to take on the wings of death challenge.

Ross chows down on some incredibly spicy wings as she chats to host Sean Evans about everything from nights out with Naomi Campbell to the joys of mini bagels, and much more.

When Ross gets to Da’ Bomb Beyond Insanity, the struggle is real, as is usually the case with the celeb guests.

The star screams on the latest episode, “It’s so hot! Oh my god. Mommy!”

She adds, “That’s not spicy, that’s rude. What is that? Who eats that? What is that for? Who thought of that? You’re a bad person! That’s so out of control.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ross gushes after seeing a snap of her and Campbell, “I had supermodels plastered all over my wall… and my mom [Diana Ross] got a phonecall to walk in the Thierry Mugler fashion show. Thierry Mugler at the time was the height of Paris Fashion Week, he would do these extravaganza shows that were not just like fashion shows. It was amazing.

“My mom knew I wanted to be a model, my mom said ‘it’s my daughter’s 18th birthday, I will only come if you let her come and walk too.’ Did the show then I went back the second year, when I went back the second year they asked me to wear this rhinestone top that had rhinestone dollar signs that sort of covered my breasts and I was 19 years old, and these red latex pants.

“I was supposed to open it up at the end of the runway and shake my boobs, and the truth is it wasn’t covering my boobs. I was like ‘I can’t do this, my mother’s going to kill me…’ Naomi said to me ‘darling, do you want to be a model or not?'” with Ross insisting she did, so Campbell said: “Then you wear what they give you!”

Ross says, “I ended up staying friendly with Naomi,” going on to tell more stories about their outings together.