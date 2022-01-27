Click to share this via email

Katherine Schwarzenegger is sharing an adorable glimpse at her and Chris Pratt’s little girl.

On Jan. 26, the pregnant star took to Instagram to post some scenic photos taken during a family walk in the woods.

“My little cozy 🐻 enjoying some wide open spaces,” wrote Schwarzenegger in her caption.

The snaps see the 17-month-old walking hand-in-hand with her dad and her grandmother, Maria Shriver, while wearing a cute teddy bear onesie.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt have decided not to show their little one’s face in order to protect her privacy.

The couple are expecting their second child together, while Pratt is also dad to son Jack, 9, with ex-wife actress Anna Faris.