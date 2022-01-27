Canadian country singers Jason McCoy and Kyle McKearney are teaming up for a good cause.

The duo joined forces for a new take on Temple of the Dog’s 1991 hit “Hunger Strike” to coincide with their campaign to help families and raise money for Food Banks Canada.

Big Announcement! You can Pre-save @thejasonmccoy & I's cover of "Hunger Strike" today – Available everywhere January 27 https://t.co/ZU97iNUR8I pic.twitter.com/SD6rge68dP — Kyle McKearney (@imkylemckearney) January 20, 2022

Premiering the music video with ET Canada, the duo is seen singing the heartfelt track in a recording studio, where they sing: “I don’t mind stealin’ bread from the mouths of decadents. But I can’t feed on the powerless when my cup’s already overfilled.”

McKearney tells ET Canada of the collaboration: “The idea of re-working ‘Hunger Strike’ with Jason McCoy came as I was drifting through memories of my youth, listening and singing along with Chris Cornell. I knew that Jason would be the perfect country-style Eddie Vedder to my Americana-style Cornell. Jason and I are both family oriented artists and the opportunity to help families in need is one that we’re both very passionate and excited about.”

With the ongoing global pandemic, the level of growth at Canadian Food Banks is like never before, with a 20 per cent increase since 2019.

The drive kicks off Thursday, Jan. 27 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 20, with the total amount raised announced the following day on Family Day. Fans can donate here.

Watch the music video for “Hunger Strike” above.