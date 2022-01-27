Vontae Johnson made the transition from gridiron to tumbling.

Johnson made the transition from football to cheerleading, earning him a college scholarship and setting him forward on a new path. He now serves as the coach of Trinity Valley Community College cheerleading team.

“Cheer is just something that I, until the first season of ‘Cheer’, did not know anything about,” DeGeneres tells Johnson on Thursday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. “Now I’m obsessed with it because those are true athletes. It’s incredible.”

“Growing up, being in the situation we were in growing up, it’s just been a great opportunity to be able to see there are different things that can help you get out of your circumstances,” Johnson says. “Cheer obviously helped out a whole lot because I was able to go to school and graduate and get a degree on a scholarship for cheerleading.”

Netflix’s “Cheer” docuseries was a big hit on Netflix, earning three Primetime Emmy Awards in 2020 and sparking a second season which premiered earlier this month.