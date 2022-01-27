Grace Beedie is opening up on her dreams of becoming Hollywood’s next big action star.

The Canadian actress, who glided onto screens in Netflx’s “Zero Chill”, wants to follow in the footsteps of “Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence.

“I really admire her and I would love to know what her process is,” said Beedie in an interview with ET Canada. “I love her versatility and how present she is. I really, really admire her an artist.”



The 22-year-old got a small taste of working in the action genre while starring as Allegra in The CW’s “Kung Fu”.

“There was like a whole sequence where we had to do fight training and throw plates,” she recalls. “The director told me I had a really great overhead throw! I’d love to explore anything dynamic and exciting.”



Beedie is used to taking risks from competing as an ice skater for most of her life. That passion and her love of acting is what bagged her the role of Kayla MacBentley in “Zero Chill”.

“I remember getting the audition and knowing that it was the perfect role for me,” she said. “I was so excited to get the opportunity to get to bring the two things that I love the most in life together. It was so unique and specific that it felt like divine opportunity.”

Beedie has been getting used to being recognized more and more since making her Netflix debut.

“I was getting my car washed in L.A. and a guy working there looked at me and asked ‘Are you Grace from the Netflix?’ He was like ‘OMG my son loves your show.’ It’s so nice to feel like you’ve brought life and joy to someone else – that’s all I’ve ever wanted to do as an artist.”

The “Cut, Color, Murder” star also revealed how she wants to use her platform to highlight issues surrounding mental health.

“It’s so important to me because it’s in the hardest moments of my life that I’ve met myself and grown as a person,” she added. “Taking care of yourself so that you can show up and bring your best self to the table is really important.”

Her next film “Cut, Color, Murder,” premieres Sunday, February 6 (9 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.