Suki Waterhouse seems to have made a rare mention about her ex Bradley Cooper.

Waterhouse, 30, poked at her dissolved relationship with actor Cooper in a since-deleted TikTok video posted on Wednesday. In the video, the multi-faceted performer used a filter that equipped her face with a beard.

“Can’t believe I let someone who looks like me with this filter break my heart,” Waterhouse captioned the TikTok video, per E! News.

A user name-dropped “Bradley Cooper” in the comments section. Waterhouse liked the comment.

Waterhouse and Cooper were first romantically linked in 2013, making a small handful of red carpet appearances. Waterhouse is currently dating “The Batman” star Robert Pattinson.

Professionally, Waterhouse is set to perform in “Daliland” with Ben Kingsely and Barbara Sukowa, as well as “Persuasion” with Dakota Johnson, Henry Golding and Richard E. Grant. She also released her new single “Melrose Meltdown” on Jan. 25.