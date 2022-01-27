Princess Charlene of Monaco is continuing her recovery.

The royals celebrated Saint Dévote’s Day on Thursday, however, Charlene, who celebrated her 44th birthday on Tuesday, was absent from the festivities again as she focuses on getting better.

According to People, a palace statement, translated from French, claimed the “convalescence of H.S.H. Princess Charlene is currently continuing in a satisfying and very encouraging way.”

It added that Charlene’s recovery and dental treatment “will still take several weeks,” therefore she “unfortunately will not be able to attend the festivities of the Sainte Dévote this year.”

The message added, “With her husband H.S.H. Prince Albert II, she shares her heart with all Monegasques and residents on the occasion of these celebrations. As soon as her health will allow, it will be with joy that the Princess once again share moments of conviviality with them.”

“During this period, the Royal Couple requests that their private life and that of their children continue to be respected,” the statement shared.

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco pose on the balcony during the celebrations of the Sainte Devote, on January 27, 2022 in Monaco. Photo by David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images

It was previously reported that Charlene was recovering in a medical treatment facility outside of Monaco after returning to the country in November following her six-month stint in South Africa, where she got stuck because of a number of health issues and surgeries.

People shared of Charlene’s recovery in December, confirming she’d get to see her family over the festive period: “Princess Charlene is recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner,” adding “although it may take a few more months before her health has reached a full recovery.”

Charlene’s husband Albert previously told People that the royal was suffering from profound “exhaustion, both emotional and physical.”

Charlene’s return to Monaco “went pretty well in the first few hours, and then it became pretty evident that she was unwell,” he told the magazine.

Albert insisted any rumours suggesting they’re having marriage troubles were unfounded: “I’m probably going to say this several times, but this has nothing to do with our relationship. I want to make that very clear. These are not problems within our relationship; not with the relationship between a husband and wife. It’s of a different nature.”