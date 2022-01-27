In a shocking reveal, Brian Cox says his iconic “Succession” character was almost killed off immediately when the show began.

The actor made the claim when he spoke on SiriusXM’s “Julie Mason Mornings”.

“Well, that was the rumor. I’m not even sure that was true,” Cox told Mason. “That was just what my manager said. And then when I broached that subject, there was a big pause.”

He was ultimately told Logan Roy’s fate in a conversation with the show’s creators.

“I was talking to Adam McKay and Jesse Armstrong, the writer, the creator. And when I mentioned that, there was a big pause and then finally they said, ‘Oh no, no, no, he’s got more than one season,’” Cox continued. “You know, I don’t know if they decided in that moment or if it had already been decided.”

Thankfully, the character stayed for two more seasons and is still alive, earning Cox a Golden Globe for his performance.

Season 3 of “Succession” ended in December 2021, with a fourth season being confirmed.

The 75-year-old shared that while he can relate to Roy’s sense of displacement, he finds more differences than similarities between the two.

“I mean, the problem, the difference is that he is a misanthrope. I’m not. He’s a pessimist. I’m not. I’m an optimist,” he explained. “I do think human beings will get better, not necessarily in my lifetime and not necessarily in your lifetime and not necessarily in the, I don’t have any grandchildren, but if I had a grandchild only months old, nor in their lifetime either.”

