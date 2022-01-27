Click to share this via email

“Space Force” is crash landing back on Netflix.

The streaming service presented a 2-minute-plus trailer for fans on Thursday. The new trailer comes 20 months following the 10-episode launch of season 1.

Patton Oswalt as Lancaster, John Malkovich as Dr. Adrian Mallory in “Space Force” — Photo: Courtesy Of Netflix © 2021

“Not even gravity can keep them down,” the show’s logline reads. “Under a new administration, General Naird and his dysfunctional but endearing crew have four months to prove that Space Force is worth keeping around.”

The workplace comedy stars Steve Carrell (“The Office”) alongside John Malkovich (“Bird Box”), Ben Schwartz (“Parks and Recreation”), Tawny Newsome (“Brockmire”) and Jimmy O. Yang (“Silicon Valley”).

Larry Joe Campbell as Coast Guard General, Jane Lynch as Navy General, Diedrich Bader as Army General, Patrick Warburton as Marines General, Terry Crews as Air Force General in “Space Force” — Photo: Aaron Epstein/Netflix © 2022 Netflix

“Space Force” season 2 premieres Feb. 18 on Netflix.