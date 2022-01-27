Alicia Silverstone has a stone cold response for a bodyshamer.
Silverstone, 45, spotted a photo of herself in a navy blue dress online, inappropriately captioned, “Alicia Silverstone Candid Fat Photo.”
In response, the “Batman & Robin” actress posted a TikTok on Tuesday flipping off the camera or, more specifically, whoever labelled that image.
Damn. I think I look good 😂🤷🏼♀️ #abcdefu
“Damn. I think I look good 😂🤷🏼♀️” she added in the video’s caption.
Silverstone (“Baby-Sitter’s Club”) previously opened up about the fat-shaming she experienced after portraying Batgirl in 1997’s “Batman & Robin”.
Silverstone is expected to appear in four upcoming movies: “SHTF”, “The Requin”, “Senior Year” and “Reptile”.