Alicia Silverstone has a stone cold response for a bodyshamer.

Silverstone, 45, spotted a photo of herself in a navy blue dress online, inappropriately captioned, “Alicia Silverstone Candid Fat Photo.”

In response, the “Batman & Robin” actress posted a TikTok on Tuesday flipping off the camera or, more specifically, whoever labelled that image.

“Damn. I think I look good 😂🤷🏼‍♀️” she added in the video’s caption.

Silverstone (“Baby-Sitter’s Club”) previously opened up about the fat-shaming she experienced after portraying Batgirl in 1997’s “Batman & Robin”.

Silverstone is expected to appear in four upcoming movies: “SHTF”, “The Requin”, “Senior Year” and “Reptile”.