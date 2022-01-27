Click to share this via email

Kanye West has too sweet of a deadline for Donda 2.

West has settled on a once-a-century release date for the sequel to his chart-topping 10th studio album named after his mother, professor Donda West.

The “Praise God” rapper shared the news on Tuesday along with an announcement that hip-hop artist Future executive produced the project.

The original Donda album was a major global success, topping charts in at least 20 countries including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Lithuania, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, the U.K. and U.S.

The impending album release comes just in time for West’s headlining gig at the 2022 Coachella music festival on April 17 and April 24.

Donda 2 is scheduled to drop on Feb. 2, 2022.