Kelly Clarkson is giving Whitney Houston’s iconic “Saving All My Love for You” her own spin.

Jay Leno took over hosting duties for the singer on “The Kelly Clarkson” show on Jan. 27, but she still returned for her “Kellyoke Encore” segment.

Clarkson executed flawless vocals in her cover, showing off the depth of her vocal range and delivering a performance that would make the original singer proud.

The guest host was impressed with her take on the song, lavishing praise.

“I asked if we could hear that song again because Whitney, like Kelly, is one of those people — the voice is just pure, you know? You don’t need the background,” Leno said. “Just hearing them sing. Have you ever gone to hear somebody live in person and you go, ‘What? This sounds awful.’ And you realize it’s all electronic or it’s heightened or enhanced. Not with Kelly and not with Whitney. That’s why they’re two of my favorites.”

The “Stronger” singer loves to cover Houston’s songs on her show and has covered everything from the upbeat pop song “How Will I Know?” to the hit track “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”.