Dolly Parton shares her recipe for more than five decades of marriage with Carl Thomas Dean.

Parton and Dean have been together for 55 years. The country superstar’s secret to a long, healthy and happy relationship is putting in the effort. For Parton, that means presenting the best of herself to her significant other.

“I like to dress up for Carl,” the music icon told E! News on Wednesday, per Vanity Fair. “Every day, I put on some makeup and fix my hair because I think, ‘Well, the whole world, I’m out here and everybody else sees me all dressed up, and I’m not going to just kind of go home and just flop on him.’

“Nobody wants to make out with a slouch! It’s important to me that I look as good as I can,” she added. “I think it kind of helps keep things spicy.”

Apparently, Dean is a big fan of Parton’s 1978 Playboy cover. Last July, Parton celebrated her 75th birthday by slipping into her bunny suit and cooking dinner for her hubby.

“I thought, ‘Well, I’ll just go surprise my husband and just cook breakfast for him in my bunny suit,'” she dished. “He got a kick out of it, and evidently a few other people did, too!”