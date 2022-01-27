A man obsessed with Taylor Swift went into a rage this week, demanding to see the singer in New York City.

TMZ reports a man drove to Swift’s apartment in order to talk to the musician.

He drove up and down the road outside her building, before eventually crashing his car into the building.

After the crash, during which the vehicle hit a fire hydrant, the man got out of the car and approached the intercom. He proceeded to rip it out of the wall.

Taylor Swift’s apartment building. Photo: GHOST/Shutterstock

The NYPD were called to the scene to take the man into custody. He could now be facing charges of driving while impaired and criminal mischief. Police say the man was drunk.

It’s unclear whether the singer was home at the time.