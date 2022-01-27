Brad Pitt and Lykke Li are just friends.

Rumours started to swirl that the “Fury” actor and Swedish singer were dating after she was photographed leaving his house but a source confirmed they are part “a large group of artsy friends that he enjoys hanging out with.”

“Lykke Li and Alia Shawkat are part of this group,” the source added to People. “He likes having female friends too.”

Pitt was spotted out with Shawkat in 2019 but it was later revealed things between the two were platonic.

The “Arrested Development” star recently told The New Yorker that Pitt was unaware of the dating rumours between the two of them.

Adding, “He doesn’t read that s**t. I was like, ‘You know everyone thinks we’re dating? And there’s this whole thing, and I’m being followed.’ And he was, like, ‘I’m sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens.’ He had no awareness of it at all.”

The insider did say that Pitt does have a dating life but “not seriously.”

In 2020, Pitt was linked to German model Nicole Poturalski, who he reportedly “still keeps in touch with.”

“It was a casual fling and that’s it,” the source said.