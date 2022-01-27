“Kung Fu” is returning for more action packed episodes from Wednesday, March 9.

The CW has shared the first trailer season 2, which will see Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) facing off against her long-lost cousin Mia (Vanessa Rao).

READ MORE: ‘Kung Fu’ Star Olivia Liang On The Power Of Asian Stories And Reclaiming Her Space

Adapted by Christina M. Kim, the series is a modern-day reimagining of the classic 1970s martial arts drama.

The first season followed Nicky, who abandoned her family and set off on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China.

When her mentor is killed, she returns to San Francisco years later and finds her hometown overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents at the mercy of the powerful Triad.

Nicky must use her martial arts skills to protect her family and bring the criminals to justice — all while searching for the assassin who killed her mentor.

READ MORE: ‘Kung Fu’ Stunt Double Fakes Injury For Epic Surprise Proposal On Set

Season 2 will welcome some new faces, including JB Tadena as Sebastian, Harmony Dumplings’ new chef, and Annie Q as Juliette Tan, the daughter of business mogul Russell Tan.