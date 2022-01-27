The Suleman kids are turning 13.

Nadya Suleman took to Instagram on Jan. 27 to celebrate the 13th birthday of her octuplets in a sweet tribute.

“Happy 13th birthday to Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah, and Makai,” she captioned the post.

“You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known,” the 46-year-old praised her kids. “Each of you possess rare and unique characteristics, and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today. You are selfless, altruistic, nonmaterialistic, and loving, fearing, followers of God.”

The mother of 14 shared a throwback photo of herself lounging with 11 of her children on a couch.

Suleman famously gave birth to her eight children in 2009 via in vitro fertilization, earning her the nickname “Octomom”.

She’s also mother to Elijah, 20, Amerah, 19, Joshua, 17, Aiden, 16, and twins Calyssa and Caleb, 14, who were also conceived via IVF.

“You are not followers of this shallow world, but of a God that created and loves you unconditionally,” added Suleman. “I do not know what I could possibly have done to deserve being blessed so bountifully. I love you ❤️”