Arnold Schwarzenegger is headed to Mount Olympus.

The “Terminator” star teased a poster on his Instagram for “Zeus”, depicting himself in gold armour with a full beard and head of white hair as the father of Hercules.

“Coming February 2022,” Schwarzenegger captioned the post.

However, this is the first anyone has heard of this project and IMDb does not have a page listing for the potential movie or television show.

As Comicbook points out, there is a good chance this is leading up to a Super Bowl ad.

It wouldn’t be Schwarzenegger’s first foray into the highly anticipated commercials, he was previously in one for Bud Light in 2014 and in 2017 for Mobile Strike.

While he makes a pretty convincing Zeus, the actor does have “The Legend of Conan” and the “Twins” sequel “Triplets” all coming up.

Fans will just have to wait until Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 to find out the real deal on “Zeus”.