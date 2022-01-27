Click to share this via email

Megan Fox has seen your “Euphoria” TikToks and is getting in on the fun herself.

Across social media, fans of the HBO show have taken to poking fun at the fashion choices of East Highland School.

Fox decided to show off her own, imagining what it would be like if she was one of the school’s teachers.

“If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High,” Fox captioned her post.

In the series of pics, the mom of three wore grey crossed pants, a matching keyhole top and shoes and a purse in Pantone’s colour of the year Very Peri.

She completed her look with yellow eyeshadow and nails, showing off her new engagement ring from Machine Gun Kelly.

In fact, “Euphoria”‘s costumes are such a hot topic they were just nominated for Excellence in Contemporary Television at the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards.