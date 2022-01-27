Paulina Porizkova has found the solution for everyone not ready to put on real pants post quarantine.

The model showed off her new “jeans” on Instagram which are really just sweatpants.

“Why am I so happy? Because Rag and Bone @ragandbone has finally, finally come back with the ‘jeans’ which are in fact sweatpants,” Porizkova wrote in the caption of her Rag & Bone’s Miramar Wide Leg cotton sweats.

“I bought a pair seven years ago, and they are the single most used and precious thing in my closet. I never get on a plane NOT wearing them,” she added, noting that her post was not an ad, she is just “genuinely thrilled” the pants are back.

She completed the post with the hashtags “Sexy has no expiration date” and “between JLo and Betty White.”

“I’m listening,” Amy Schumer responded, while Amber Valetta wanted to know Porizkova’s “ab routine.”

Porizkova previously opened up to LA Magazine about ageism on social media where she posed on the cover nude.

“Most of the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive,” she said. “But the negative ones have been so mean. They’re like, ‘You’re so desperate,’ or ‘It’s time to retire, grandma.’ But I looked at those pictures of myself without makeup or without clothes, and I just thought, ‘Hey, I look pretty good for my age.’”