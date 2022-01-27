Lena Dunham is sharing her thanks for Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn.

The “Girls” creator and star’s newest project “Sharp Stick” recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and had a sweet thank you for the famous couple during the credits.

Dunham explained why she thanked Swift and Alwyn during “IMDb’s Burning Questions” for IMDb’s Virtual Sundance Studio.

“They are just really great friends of mine who watched a really early cut of the film and gave me notes. They’re both just really interesting perceptive people. Taylor’s been one of my close friends for a really long time and Joe is an actor who I actually ended up working with on a project that I shot just a few months after this,” Dunham said.

Swift was a bridesmaid at Dunham’s wedding last year. The two have been friends for many years with Dunham appearing in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video.

Dunham also dated Swift’s collaborator Jack Antonoff and penned the song “You Are In Love” about the two.

“Sharp Stick” stars Kristine Froseth, Taylour Paige and Jon Bernthal were also part of the conversation and dished on everything from what scared them about working on the movie to who gives the best relationship advice.

“Any of us I think would go to Lena with anything.. the wisdom and heart there is undeniable. It’s endless,” Bernthal said.