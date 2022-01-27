Click to share this via email

Mark Wahlberg is showing off his amazing abs.

The actor shared a video to Instagram on Thursday promoting the secret to his toned body.

“Had to whisper to not upset my wife for not wearing a shirt,” he wrote in the caption.

In the clip, Wahlberg flexed and used a hushed tone to talk about Performance Inspired Nutrition.

Mario Lopez responded with three flame emojis, while Wahlberg’s wife Rhea Durham teased, “🔥😜😜🙄🙄🙄.”

The dad recently shared another workout video, that time with his daughter’s boyfriend.

“I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girl and now, I’m working out with the boyfriend. Imagine that. Self-made,” he said in the clip.

Wahlberg, alongside Tom Holland, can next be seen in “Uncharted” out in theatres on Feb. 18.