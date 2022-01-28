Lynda Carter wasn’t afraid of a bit of fun for her new music video.

On Friday, the “Wonder Woman” star dropped the visuals for her rendition of Rickie Lee Jones’ “Danny’s All-Star Joint”.

The project was directed by Jason Crain and has “a seriously flirty energy and sense of fun.”

“It was a blast to do from start to finish — Jason and I had a vibrant connection that really energized the shoot,” Carter said in a statement to People. “We truly accomplished what we set out to make— a fun, edgy video with kitty coolness!”

The song is off of her EP Unexpected, which came out last July. Other covers on the EP included “Take Me to the River” and “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”.

It was followed by the release of her single “Human & Divine” in September. The song was dedicated to her husband of 37 years, Robert A. Altman, who died in February 2021.

If all goes to plan, Carter is hoping to kick off a Human & Divine tour later this year.