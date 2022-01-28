Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s 2-month-old son Malcolm met a new friend this week.

The actress shared some adorable snaps of the pair meeting up with Henry Golding, his wife Liv Lo and their 10-month-old daughter Lyla.

Munn captioned the photos: “Malcolm met Lyla today 😍”

One super cute photo showed Lyla kissing Malcolm on the head, while another showed the proud parents posing with their little ones.

Munn and Mulaney have been posting an array of sweet snaps on Instagram of their newborn, with the actor recently celebrating two months of being a dad.

He gushed, alongside multiple pics: “Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months. Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion.”