Michael Bublé is back with new music.

The Canadian hitmaker is set to release his first studio album in three years, Higher, on March 25.

The LP will include his new single “I’ll Never Not Love You”.

Higher is Bublé’s 11th studio album and will feature a duet with Willie Nelson of his song “Crazy”, as well as a cover of Sir Paul McCartney’s “My Valentine”.

READ MORE: Michael Bublé Reveals Howie Mandel Supported His Family During Mental Health Crisis

There will also be a version of the Bob Dylan classic “Make You Feel My Love”, and three Bublé-penned originals.

Other highlights are Bublé’s take on the Sam Cooke classic “Bring It On Home To Me”, “You’re The First, The Last, My Everything”, and the joyous “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square”.

The album closes with a dramatic and breathtaking version of “Smile” accompanied by a gospel choir.

READ MORE: Michael Bublé Joins Street Journalist Adam Glyn For A Show-Stopping Performance Of Camila Cabello’s ‘Señorita’

Bublé said of the release, “This time out, I opened myself up completely to trying new things. I dug deeper while working and surrounding myself with the greatest music makers on the planet with gigantic imaginations.

“Whether it was sitting down to write with Ryan Tedder and Greg Wells, recording three songs in one day with my pal Bob Rock along with 40 of the most amazing musicians off the studio floor who hadn’t played music in 15 months, dancing around laughing and crying in my underwear in my home studio when a song sounded just right, every moment felt magical or that the universe was conspiring to bring me to this moment in time 20 years into this amazing ride I’ve been on. I have never been more excited after completing an album.”