Brad Pitt and George Clooney are putting their money where their mouths are to stick up for movie theatres.

In a new interview with Deadline, Clooney talked about the upcoming, still-untitled thriller he’s co-starring in with Pitt, from “Spider-Man: No Way Home” director Jon Watts.

“Yeah. Brad and I. It was an exciting time because it got to be one of those weird bidding wars which happen every once in a while, and it ended up being pretty extreme,” he said.

“Apple came in with a really big number for Brad and I, and we said we’d like to take less as long as we can guarantee that we can have a theatrical release, and they said great,” he explained. “So, I do think that there’s a way that we can all co-exist.”

Clooney talked about the value of keeping the theatrical release model around, even as streaming comes to dominate the industry.

“You know, I do think that there is a version of this that we can do. There’s a lot of movies that are fun to still see on a big screen,” he said. “You know, the film I’m doing with Julia (Roberts) right now is a Universal film, and it’s a comedy, and comedies are fun to see in a room full of people.”

The romantic comedy with Roberts is the film “Ticket to Paradise”, which recently had to shut down production in Australia due to a COVID surge with two weeks left to shoot.

While details of Clooney’s film with Pitt are being kept secret, it is believed to be about two lone fixers both assigned to the same job.

The two actors previously starred together in the “Ocean’s” franchise.