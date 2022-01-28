Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Idina Menzel is poking fun at that John Travolta name mixup once again.

The actress took part in the “Not My Name” challenge, sharing a TikTok clip on Instagram, including references to her roles as Elphaba in Broadway’s “Wicked”, Maureen in “Rent”, Nancy in “Enchanted” and, of course, Elsa in “Frozen”.

However, the best bit of the clip was undoubtedly a reference to Travolta calling her “Adele Dazeem” at the 2014 Academy Awards.

The vid was set to the tune of the Ting Tings’ 2008 track “That’s Not My Name”.

READ MORE: Idina Menzel Says That Viral John Travolta Oscars Moment Was ‘The Greatest Thing That’s Ever Happened To Me,’ Joins Camila Cabello & Billy Porter For ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Menzel posted a clip of the infamous Travolta moment, with the caption “??????”

She wrote at the start of the video, “My name is Idina, but they call me… #notmyname.”

READ MORE: Idina Menzel Admits She Should Have Been Lea Michele’s ‘Older Sister’ Not Mom During Guest Spot On ‘Glee’

Menzel’s take on the challenge comes after celebs, including Alicia Silverstone, Reese Witherspoon, and Drew Barrymore, all got in on the fun.