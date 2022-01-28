Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn tried to raise their family as normally as possible.

On Thursday night, siblings Kate and Oliver Hudson appeared on Global’s “The Late Show” and talked to host Stephen Colbert about growing up with famous parents.

“Look, the impression is, of course, we are from famous parents – it’s not an impression, it’s a fact,” Oliver said. “But within the four walls, it was a very normal family. Because they came from where they came from – which was nothing – they understood that and wanted to instil those values.”

Kate agreed, “They shared that value. They both had kids from other [relationships] and we became this melting pot of a family. Other than obviously balancing their own careers, it became their life purpose: We will have the best family.”

Also on the show, the brother and sister talked about their own relationship growing up, with Kate claiming, “Oliver was the golden child. Oliver gets away with everything.”

“My mom loves me the most,” Oliver joked.

Colbert also asked, because he wasn’t clear, which of the siblings was the older one.

“Everyone thinks that I am younger because she is more successful,” Oliver said. “They look at her and she has done these amazing things and then they look at me and think I’m the younger one because I’m just a little weird.”

