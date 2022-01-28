Click to share this via email

Kelly Clarkson is channelling a Canadian icon.

On Friday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host kicks things off with another signature “Kellyoke” cover, this time singing Céline Dion’s 2003 hit “I Drove All Night”.

Clarkson performed the upbeat romantic track with backing from her band Y’all, showing off her own incredible vocals.

“I Drove All Night” was originally recorded by Roy Orbison in 1987, a year before he passed away, but his version did not get a release until 1992.

Before that, Cyndi Lauper put out her own take on the song in 1989, making the song a top 10 hit and earning a Grammy nomination for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance.

When Orbison’s version was finally released, it returned him to the Billboard charts posthumously.

Dion’s cover of the song sped up its tempo with a euro-disco sound, becoming an international hit.