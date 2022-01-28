Emma Roberts is speaking about the tougher parts of her career.

The actress, who is the niece of Julia Roberts, shares one-year-old son Rhodes with Garrett Hedlund. She tells Tatler how there were times that the paparazzi made her life difficult during pregnancy.

“The way I was followed and treated when I was pregnant was disgusting. I’d be driving to a doctor’s appointment and they’d be following me so closely.

“At one point, I remember saying to them, ‘Please don’t do that, I’m eight months pregnant.’ But they don’t care. It’s not the fun, creative part of the job, for sure.”

Roberts also talks about some of her happiest childhood memories visiting her aunt on the sets of “Erin Brockovich” and “America’s Sweethearts”, in which she starred as an extra.

“I’d write the wardrobe tags and organize the makeup brushes and watch how they did their continuity books. I would ask questions without a filter. This industry really is ‘learn as you go.’”

Roberts adds of whether she’s ever felt the pressure to live up to her aunt’s career: “I never aspired to be her. I love her so much, I love her work, but I’m just doing my own thing.”

She then says that starring in the 2008 flick “Wild Child”, in which her rebellious character Poppy is sent off to a strict English boarding school, gave her the chance to embrace her inner Anglophile.

“I was obsessed with the royals, obsessed with having an English accent. When I realized that the role meant filming in England for a summer, I felt my life was about to start…. I remember seeing Buckingham Palace and thinking, Wait, someone lives there?… I would love to do a period drama in England. That’s definitely on my acting bucket list.”

The March issue of Tatler is available on newsstands and via digital download on Thursday, February 3.