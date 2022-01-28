With one episode left in the first season of the “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That”, fans have had mixed thoughts on the HBO Max series, particularly Miranda Hobbes’ storyline.

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda, defended the show’s choices on a Thursday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”. In the reboot, Miranda ends her marriage and relationship with Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) after falling for non-binary comedian and podcast host Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez).

Host Cohen asked Nixon if Che’s stand-up comedy, which has been featured several times throughout the season, is actually funny.

“I and Miranda think it is,” Nixon replied, laughing.

Cohen, who had a cameo on the original “SATC”, also asked if Nixon understands why some fans are upset with the show’s treatment of Steve, who has been Miranda’s love interest throughout the “SATC” show and both movies.

“I do [understand], but I have to say that that’s the thing about breakups. Often times there’s one person that’s making the breakup happen and the other person who is reluctant, but I have to say that person who’s reluctant is pretty miserable too, and they’re just not admitting it,” Nixon said of her estranged on-screen husband.

Cohen jokingly asked why Steve seemed to be inexperienced with certain sexual acts, and Nixon quipped, “I think it’s been a while.”

As for Miranda’s struggles with alcohol at the start of the season, Nixon found the storyline to be authentic.

“I love it. I have to say, a lot of us were drinking more than we should have during the pandemic,” she said, noting that she was having a non-alcoholic beverage on WWHL in solidarity with Miranda.

For more from Miranda’s storyline this season, watch the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Karen Pittman Reacts to ‘And Just Like That’ Memes, Talks Season 2

Cynthia Nixon Addresses ‘And Just Like That’ Criticism

‘And Just Like That’ Recap: Miranda Loses Her Cool While Romancing Che