Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Shaun White is giving fans a glimpse at what he has to deal with at home.

In a TikTok video, the gold medal-winning snowboarder was trying to answer a very important question but was interrupted by girlfriend Nina Dobrev giving their pet dog a lot of love.

READ MORE: Shaun White Announces That The 2022 Beijing Olympics Will Be His ‘Last Run’ During Shocking New Interview

White starts the video with the text prompt, “Is this your final Olympics run? Been watching you since I was a kid.”

But before he can answer, Dobrev is heard in the background giving their dog baby talk, and as he pans the camera around, she can be seen getting kisses from the adorable pet.

Finally, White turns the camera back to himself and answers, “Yeah, it’ll be my last Olympics,” letting out a giggle.

READ MORE: Shaun White Admits He Didn’t Know Who Girlfriend Nina Dobrev Was When They First Met

The athlete is active on TikTok, regularly sharing reaction videos, including another with Dobrev in which they’re eating dinner while watching a video of a dancing dog.

White will make his final Olympics appearance at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, which kicks off Feb. 4.