For Ally Sheedy, it’s all about being there for her child.

In a new interview with People, the “Single Drunk Female” star opens up about her 27-year-old son Beckett Lansbury, who is transgender.

“This is a good phase right now,” Sheedy said. “He’s very independent. But I like it when I can help him with something, whether it’s advice or he needs a new mattress!”

Beckett revealed in 2020 that he had begun taking hormones to transition in 2015.

“I want him to be able to do what he wants to do with his life and have the freedom to make his own choices and surround himself with a loving, supportive community,” Sheedy says of her son. “So far, he’s been able to do that.”

She adds that as a parent, “I’ve learned a lot. Beck doesn’t hide anything. And I feel very comfortable talking to anyone whose kid is just beginning the process of transition. Parents need to educate themselves.”

Finally, Sheedy says, “It’s natural to have fears about your kids, no matter what. But in this case, Beck is in a really great place in his life. I give him the room to run, and I just really try to just watch.”