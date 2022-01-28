Click to share this via email

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Parents of youngsters often find themselves struggling with how much time they allow their children to spend in front of screens, and Prince William is not immune.

During a recent visit to the new headquarters of BAFTA — of which William serves as president — the father of three admitted that both he and his oldest son, eight-year-old Prince George, enjoy playing video games.

Speaking with young computer game designers during his BAFTA visit, the Duke of Cambridge shared his parental dilemma.

“At the moment it’s trying to regulate the gaming… monitoring screen time,” he said. “Got to be careful of that.”

While George’s siblings, six-year-old Princess Charlotte and three-year-old Prince Louis, are “fascinated” by video games, it’s George who’s “particularly” enthralled.

“He’s more interested in it,” said William.

“The other two are a bit too small at the moment but they love the films,” he added. “I adore film and gaming as well.”