Lizza just gave her fans and her family a preview of her next single.

On Thursday, the singer shared a video on social media of her in a car with her mom in the driver’s seat, listening to the new song “Special”.

Earlier that day, Lizzo had offered a preview of the song as part of an ad for Logitech’s “Defy Logic” campaign.

Fans evidently love the anthem, which includes the inspirational lyrics, “In case nobody told you today, you’re special/In case nobody let you believe, you’re special/Well, I’ll always tell you the same, you’re special.”

“Need all of this, NOW!!!” America Ferrera commented on the Instagram video.

“Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness added, “Love this song so much.”

SZA also commented, “IN LOVE!!! This My muhf— JAMM ITS TIME TO SHINE SISTER!!”