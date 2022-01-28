Jamie Dornan is one proud girl dad.

The actor, 39, chats to Ellen DeGeneres on her show Friday, with the host mentioning that it’s been years since they’ve seen one another.

So long, in fact, that Dornan’s family has grown in that time.

The star shares three daughters — Dulcie, 8, Elva, 5, and Alberta, 2 — with wife Amelia Warner.

When asked if they’ll have more kids, Dornan says no: “I’ll keep trying, maybe, but I don’t think we’re going to have a boy.”

The “Fifty Shades” star gushes of his youngest daughter, “She’s going to be three in February… we call her the hurricane. She’s a lot. She’s amazing, but a lot of energy.”

He also jokes he’s been in a “perpetual state of drag” for 39 years, thanks to growing up with two sisters and having all daughters, with DeGeneres showing viewers a hilarious photo.

Jamie Dornan, Ellen DeGeneres. Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. — Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dornan talks about going into the freezing cold ocean and how his late father met his “Belfast” director, Sir Kenneth Branagh, many years ago.

See more in the clip above.