Simu Liu is sharing some important health information, along with the heartbreaking reason for his message.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star wrote on Twitter: “I lost my grandparents to COVID last year.”

As Liu added, his grandparents “were still waiting for their vaccines” when they died.

He also revealed that he himself was recently infected with the virus but experienced an illness that “felt like a cold” due to the fact that he’d been double-vaxxed and boosted.

Last, Liu called out the vast amount of vaccine misinformation and the ensuing confusion.

“The media needs to stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts of science,” he wrote.