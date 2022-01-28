For the past few months, Benny Blanco has been trolling Charlie Puth on TikTok, posting an array of videos making fun of his hair and his voice, even calling him a “f**king loser.”

During a recent appearance on Boston’s Mix 104.1, Puth admitted he’s not sure where all the animosity is coming from.

“I know just as much as you do,” Puth said.

“I was gonna ask if you knew anything else. I thought we were friends,” he continued.

Addressing fan theories that the feud is fake, Puth admitted that could be a possibility but he’s not really sure.

“I still think it’s for fun, but what the hell do I know?” he said.

“I’m so in my head, I’m on another planet. I don’t even remember what I had for lunch yesterday if there’s not a song or a beat attached to it,” he added. “My answer is I think we were friends. I think everything’s okay?”