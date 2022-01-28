Sean Penn has been asked about his thoughts on masculinity a lot lately.

The actor, who has been promoting his and daughter Dylan’s movie “Flag Day”, was questioned about some comments he’d made recently while chatting to the Independent.

He’d previously told iNews: “I am in the club that believes men in American culture have become wildly feminized.

“I don’t think being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did. But I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them.”

As the Independent asked him to clarify the remarks, Penn shared: “I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminized. I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them.

“There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Penn also spoke about his love for the theatre over streaming.

“Going to the theatre and experiencing something in a moment with strangers is the girl I fell in love with,” he told the paper.

His daughter Dylan added, “The experience of being in a theatre is so different from being in your bed watching it on a laptop.”