European fans who’ve been waiting to see Shawn Mendes perform in person will have to keep waiting a bit longer.

On Friday, Jan. 28, Mendes shared an announcement on Twitter to reveal that the upcoming U.K. and European dates on his Wonder world tour are being pushed back to 2023.

“I’m so sorry I won’t be able to see you guys sooner,” Mendes wrote, addressing European fans.

“We unfortunately were forced to move the UK/EU tour dates to 2023 due to the pandemic. Tour will start in June with the currently scheduled North America Dates…” he added.

More information on the rescheduled tour dates can be found on the official tour website.

As Mendes pointed out, the North American dates are unaffected, with the tour set to kick off June 27 in Portland, Oregon.

There are some upcoming Canadian dates on the schedule, with stops in Vancouver (July 2), Edmonton (July 5) and Montreal (Aug. 15 and 16).