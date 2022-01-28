Click to share this via email

Jason Momoa might be joining the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Aquaman” star “is in final negotiations to join Vin Diesel and the cast in what is being called ‘Fast & Furious 10’.”

The publication reports that Momoa could possibly be starring in the movie as a villain, despite plot details being kept top secret.

They added that Universal had no comment when they reached out.

Justin Lin is set to direct the flick after the success of 2021’s “F9: The Fast Saga”.

THR claimed Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Sung Kang were also returning for the upcoming movie, adding that Charlize Theron “is expected to be back,” as well.

Diesel and Lin are producing the eagerly anticipated film.

Diesel wanted Dwayne Johnson to return to the franchise, however, Johnson has since said there was “no chance” of that happening while discussing their ongoing feud.

The 10th instalment of the franchise is expected to begin shooting this spring, with a release date set for May 19, 2023.