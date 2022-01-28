Jennifer Lopez has some words of advice for the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14 queens.

The singer makes her eagerly anticipated “Drag Race” debut in a newly-released clip as the contestants prepare to strut their stuff and recreate her looks on the runway.

She shares, as the queens scream in excitement: “I hear you’re doing ‘Night of 1,000 JLos’! I’m so excited for this, it’s going to be an honour to see you all serving up my favourite looks from the past.”

Lopez adds, “Before we get this party started, I want to give you a little advice, from one queen to another.

“Don’t be afraid to get loud, be proud, and shake it! Now go out there and be fierce — but not too fierce, there can only be one Jenny From the Block! Make me proud and have fun.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, “Drag Race” has also partnered with Universal Pictures to promote Lopez’s upcoming rom-com “Marry Me” and will share a sneak peek of the title track in the flick during the next episode.

Lopez’s appearance comes after the likes of Lizzo and Alicia Keys starred as guest judges during season 14’s two-part premiere.