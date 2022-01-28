Click to share this via email

Machine Gun Kelly will be headlining the entertainment at the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game next month.

Scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Feb. 5, this year’s all-star game — and MGK’s performance — will be televised on ABC in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

According to a press release issued by the NHL, Machine Gun Kelly will take the stage during the second intermission, presented by Ticketmaster.

TV coverage of this year’s game is slated to begin at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT.

The rapper made headlines earlier this month when he and Megan Fox announced their engagement, with Fox sharing a video with her 18.6 million Instagram followers of her fiance dropping to one knee and popping the question.