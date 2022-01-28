Playing a mother on screen really got to Penélope Cruz’s head.

On the new episode of “The Graham Norton Show”, the actress and her “Parallel Mothers” director Pedro Almodóvar spoke about working with a baby on set.

“We were all trying to take care of her and compete for her affection. I am sure she was really confused,” Cruz says.

“I also had a crazy reaction when anyone tried to take the real baby or the prop doll away from me,” she adds. “I think it is a good sign that after four months of rehearsal and three months of shooting that things start to happen in your head.”

Talking about working with Cruz on the film, Almodóvar says, “For me she is the perfect type of mother.”

He explains, “Before Penelope the type of housewife in Spanish cinema was short and fat – not attractive at all. Penelope is like an Italian housewife, like Sophia Loren. Since Penelope all housewives in Spanish films are now very attractive!”