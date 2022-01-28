Nicole Kidman is opening up about her marriage to Keith Urban in a new interview with Gayle King for “CBS Mornings”.

“I met him later in life and it’s been the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Kidman told King of her husband, whom she married in 2006.

The couple, who are parents to daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11 (Kidman also has a daughter Isabella, 28, and son Conor, 26, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise), celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary last year with two markedly different photos that they posted on their respective Instagram pages.

READ MORE: Nicole Kidman Says She And Keith Urban Aren’t A ‘Role-Model Couple’

While Urban shared a photo of the pair hugging in front of a Christmas tree, with the couple wearing matching holiday jammies, Kidman went for a sexier pic, of her husband licking her throat.

“Keith’s [photo] was us in our pajamas,” Kidman said. “Mine was a little more… what does that say about us?” she joked.

“We’re a mix,” she told King. “We’re very suited [for each other]. I’m incredibly lucky to have met him.”