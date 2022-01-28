Lana Condor is tying the knot with her boyfriend Anthony De La Torre.

The actress announced the happy news on Friday with an Instagram post of the couple together.

She captioned the photos: “Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere.”

She continued, “Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world.”

The “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Star” dressed in matching neutral colours with her “Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” partner. A video of Condor reacting to the proposal was also posted.

“Oh my god, you’re my fiancé. I love you!” the actress said, overcome with tears.

The proposal is a long time coming with the couple dating for six years now. They first met at an Emmy nominees party in 2015.

Their two dogs were probably happy about the news as well.

“Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!” Condor joked in her post.

The actor-musician also showed he understands his new fiancé well, by collaborating with a Vietnamese female-owned business for the ring.

“The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is,” Condor praised in her post. “I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over.”

Famous friends congratulated the couple on the happy news with “Riverdale” star Casey Cott, who recently tied the knot himself, commenting, “❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌”. Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee wrote, “STOP IT RN 😻😻😻” and “To All The Boys” co-star Janel Parrish added, “I’m sobbing this is perfect ❤️”.